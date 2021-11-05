Sameer Wankhede out of Aryan Khan Drugs Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi NCB, led by Sanjay Singh will take over the probe in all cases.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sameer Wankhede out of Aryan Khan Drugs Case
Insight Bureau: In a major development, NCB Zonal Dirrector, Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede has been shifted out of Aryan Khan drugs case. He has been kept out of 5 other cases handled by him.

After a flury of allegations against Sameer Wankhede and severe criticism of his conduct, the NCB has decided to shift cases handled by him saying they have national & international ramifications in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward & backward linkages.

While the latest development was termed as an administrative decision by Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, Sameer Wankhede told the media that he had earlier filed a writ petition in the court that the matter be probed by a central agency.

“No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles & they’ll continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It’s reiterated that NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency”, clarified NCB.

Sameer Wankhede is accused of extortion of Rs 8 crore to release Aryan Khan. His private witnesses are also under the scanner.

