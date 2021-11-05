Sameer Wankhede out of Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Insight Bureau: In a major development, NCB Zonal Dirrector, Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede has been shifted out of Aryan Khan drugs case. He has been kept out of 5 other cases handled by him.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi NCB, led by Sanjay Singh will take over the probe in all cases.

After a flury of allegations against Sameer Wankhede and severe criticism of his conduct, the NCB has decided to shift cases handled by him saying they have national & international ramifications in order to conduct deeper investigation to find out forward & backward linkages.

While the latest development was termed as an administrative decision by Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, Sameer Wankhede told the media that he had earlier filed a writ petition in the court that the matter be probed by a central agency.

“No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles & they’ll continue to assist the Operations Branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It’s reiterated that NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency”, clarified NCB.

Sameer Wankhede is accused of extortion of Rs 8 crore to release Aryan Khan. His private witnesses are also under the scanner.