Diesel becomes Cheaper by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka

Insight Bureau: After the Centre announced reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, several States followed suit by announcing cut in VAT. At least 22 States & UTs linked to BJP and lone non-NDA state Odisha are in the list.

People in Karnataka are the biggest beneficiaries. Diesel prices in Karnataka have gone down by Rs 19.49 per litre. Karnataka had reduced the VAT by Rs 7 on both Petrol and Diesel.

Diesel prices in Puducherry and Mizoram have gone down by Rs 19.08 and Rs 18.34 respectively.

When it comes to Petrol, Karnataka leads the pack as the prices have declined by Rs 13.35 in the state, followed by Puducherry (Rs 12.85) and Mizoram (Rs 12.62).

The 13 States & UTs that have not reduced VAT yet, included Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Odisha Government had announced Rs 3 VAT reduction on Petrol and Diesel, which took effect from today.