TNI Morning News Headlines – November 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 205 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 119 quarantine and 86 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 107 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bhubaneswar-Tirupati express cancelled & Bhubaneswar- Yeshwantpur train route to be controlled due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for 8 more months.

➡️ Lakhs of Ganja Plants wiped out in Malkangiri District.

➡️ FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pakistan team arrives in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,488 new cases, 12,329 recoveries & 313 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 1,22,714 – lowest in 532 days;account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.36% -lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (0.98%) less than 2% for last 48 days.Weekly Positivity Rate (0.94%) less than 2% for last 58 days

➡️ A total of 63,16,49,378 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th November 2021. Of these, 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Several trains cancelled, diverted due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ INS Visakhapatnam, the indigenously built guided-missile destroyer, to be commissioned today.

➡️ Cabinet Reshuffle in Rajasthan: 15 Ministers to be sworn in today.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir alpine skier Arif Khan has qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

World News

➡️ N.Korea Denounces UN Resolution Against Human Rights Abuses.

➡️ IS-Claimed series of blasts raise concerns in Afghanistan.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 257 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.14 million.