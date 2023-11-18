TNI Evening News Headlines – November 18, 2023

➡️ Mahanga Double Murder Case: Salipur JMFC Court extends hearing date as MLA Pratap Jena seeks more time.
➡️ Odisha Police DG Sunil Bansal allowed to retire from Govt service on 31st December on completion of his 2-year tenure: Odisha Home Department notification.
➡️ Odisha begins experimental delivery of medicines by drones in Rayagada.
➡️ FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: India to take on Qatar at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.
➡️ Silkyara Tunnel collapse: Machine snag halts rescue operation again.
➡️ Operation to rescue labourers stuck in the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in this Uttarakhand district has been suspended since Friday due to snag in machine. Number of trapped workers revised to 41.
➡️ Varanasi court gives ASI 10 more days to submit survey report of Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
➡️ Government to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue soon: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Related Posts
➡️ The engines for the LCA Mark 2 and the first two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be domestically produced, DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat on Saturday.
➡️ Cyclone Midhili weakens into depression.
➡️ More than 700 private members’ bills pending in Lok Sabha.
➡️ In view of the extra rush for the Cricket World Cup being played in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Indian Railways to run special train to run from New Delhi to Sabarmati on Saturday.
➡️ Cricket fans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, carry a 500-feet long tricolour along with a miniature version of the World Cup trophy ahead of the finals against Australia tomorrow, November 19.
➡️ Mira Murati appointed OpenAI’s new interim CEO.
➡️ 26 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza.
Comments are closed.