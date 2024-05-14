Rs 5 Cr Cash Seized from car in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Income Tax Department and police have intensified checking of vehicles in view of the election in Odisha. They conduct surprise raids and checkings at different places with the aim to thwart illegal transportation of cash and other materials to influence the voters. As part of this, the Income Tax department officials yesterday raided the Suryanagar area of Bhubaneswar and seized Rs 5 crore from a luxury car.

On being informed, a team of the Income Tax officials conducted a raid while the SUV was parked near the LIC office in Suryanagar area of Bhubaneswar and while inspecting seized the cash, stashed in three large black bags.

The Income Tax officials also came to know that the SUV was owned by one Nihar Ranjan Mandhata of Jajpur district, a contractor. He is said to be a close aide of a powerful leader of Jajpur district.

When questioned about the cash, the driver of the vehicle could not give satisfactory answer, following which the officials seized the cash. However, they were yet to ascertain whether the money was meant to be used during election.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department also conducted a raid on the residence of Nihar Ranjan.