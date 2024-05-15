Odisha records 75.68% Voter Turnout in First Phase Election

TNI Bureau: The Final voter turnout of the first phase election in Odisha, which was held on May 13, is 75.68%, informed the State Election Commissioner today.

According to the CEO, the final voter turnout for phase one election in Odisha was 75.68% excluding the votes cast through postal ballot by service voters, those cast at facilitation centres and home voting options.

The election was held in four Lok Sabha constituencies – Berhampur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur- and 28 assembly constituencies under them.

The highest voter turnout of 82.16% was recorded in Nabarangpur while Berhampur recorded the lowest turnout of 65.41%.

Likewise, Kalahandi witnessed a voter turnout of 77.90% and Koraput’s voter turnout of 77.53%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here’s comparison between the voter turnout recorded in 2019 and 2024:

• In 2024, Berhampur recorded a voter turnout 65.41% while it was 65.89% in 2019.

• In Kalahandi, the voter turnout in 2024 was 77.90% in comparison to 76.24 % in 2019.

• Koraput also recorded a voter turnout of 77.53% in 2024 while it was 75.3% in 2019.

• The voter turnout in Nabarangpur in 2024 was 82.16% while in 2019 it was 79.38%.