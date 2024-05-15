Odisha Elections: Political Violence reported from Various Places

TNI Bureau: Political violence have been reported from various places of Odisha ahead of the second phase polling on May 20. That too not in rural areas of the State alone, but also in the Capital City of the State.

According to reports, BJD corporator Pushpa Rout’s husband Madhu Redy along with his supporters reportedly launched a murderous attack on a BJP workers during a political campaign near the Akhandamani Basti in Unit-6 of Ward No-46 yesterday.

One Mamata Mallick and her husband were injured following the attack. They were rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, BJP MLA candidate Jagannath Pradhan along with hundreds of his supporters filed a complaint at the Capital Police Station and demanded immediate arrest of Madhu Redy, or else they would gherao the police station.

Likewise, a clash reportedly took place between BJP and BJD workers during a rally of the saffron party in front of Khuntuni police station in Cuttack district. Though none of them were injured, more than five bikes were damaged due to the violence.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Later, the supporters of the saffron party gheraoed the Khuntuni police station and demanded action against accused BJD workers. They withdrew their protests after getting assurance from the cops.

The BJD workers also gheraoed the police station by bringing counter allegations against the BJD workers. Subsequently, Cuttack Additional SP Debadutta Baral reached the spot and pacified them all.

In third such incident, violence took place at Kumbo village under Ambabhona block in Bargarh district when the BJP workers were campaigning.

The saffron party workers alleged that some BJD supporters including BJD Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh’s brother damaged their vehicles and thrashed a driver during their campaigning.

They lodged a complaint at Ambabhona police station in this regard and gheraoed the police station in presence of BJP candidate from Bhatli Assembly constituency, Irasis Acharya. They demanded action against the accused within 24 hours.