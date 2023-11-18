Maldives President Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel from Island

New Delhi,TNI Bureau: A day after assuming office as the new President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu has formally asked the Government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the island nation.

According to a report from the Indian Express, The request was made during a meeting between President Muizzu and India’s Minister of Earth Sciences, H.E. Mr. Kiren Rijiju, at the President’s Office.

The statement from the Maldivian President’s office reads, ‘The Government of Maldives has formally requested the Government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.’ Muizzu, who defeated the India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, had highlighted the withdrawal of Indian military troops from Maldives as a significant issue during his election campaign.

Muizzu is known to be a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, who developed strong ties with China during his presidency from 2013 to 2018.