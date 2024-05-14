TNI Evening News Headlines – May 14, 2024

➡️Attack of BJP’s Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Panigrahi: Police arrest Independent MLA candidate Shibashankar Das on charges of attempt to murder.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Out of the 265 candidates, 95 crorepati candidates in fray for 2nd phase poll; BJP’s candidate from Rourkela Dilip Ray tops the list with total assets of Rs 313 crore. CM Naveen among top 3.
➡️BJP Leader from Dharmasala, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo (Liku) resigns from the party after failing to get a party ticket.
➡️Mercury likely to rise in Odisha during the next 2 days, predicts IMD.
➡️Orissa High Court issued an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply from May 20 to June 18, 2024.
➡️Fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi, 1 dead and 7 rescued.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi for the third time for Lok Sabha polls; meets NDA partners after filing nomination.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Koderma, Jharkhand.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking to bar PM Modi from elections for making alleged hate speeches during campaigning.
➡️Rupee settles on flat note at 83.51 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 328.48 points to settle at 73,104.61; Nifty advances 113.80 points to 22,217.85.
➡️Ace women’s table tennis star Manika Batra becomes first Indian singles player to break into the top-25 in world rankings.
➡️India sends USD 1 million flood relief assistance to Kenya in the wake of devastation caused by the floods.
➡️Afghanistan receives 22-tonnes of humanitarian aid from Qatar amid floods.
