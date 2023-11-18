Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad awaits Grand Show on Super Sunday

TNI Bureau: World’s largest cricket stadium Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set for the biggest final of the greatest world cup to be held tomorrow. As India will take on Australia on Super Sunday, the organizers have made very elaborate arrangements for an unmatched grandeur.

From a grand air-show by the Indian Air Force, to performance of Bollywood music director Pritam and his team, and from laser show to fireworks, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final will be filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Deputy PM and other dignitaries will witness the mega event along with 1.40 lakh audience. Besides, the World Cup-winning captains will also grace the occasion.

Check out what the cricket fans will get to enjoy during the Super Sunday match:

Airshow Spectacle:

• Indian Airforce’s Suryakiran Acrobatic Team at 12:30 PM for 10 minutes, showcasing 9 hawk acrobats with a special salute.

Halftime Honors:

• 5:30 PM for 15 minutes, featuring insights from World Cup-winning captains and a Parade of Champions with ICC CWC 23 blazers.

• 20 sec reel highlights of their winning moment along with the ever-changing ICC Men’s CWC Trophy play out on the big screen as every Champion walks onto the FOP. The captains recount their World Cup triumph in conversation with a designated BCCI/Star anchor

Pritam’s Main Performance:

• Custom floats, 360-lap by India’s No1 Music Director Pritam and singers, accompanied by 500 dancers forming stunning formations on the field. Their performance will end with Dil Jashn Bole.

Visual Countdown and Laser Show:

• Second innings at 8:30 PM for 90 seconds, a captivating visual countdown on the stadium roof is used as a canvas along with an internationally programmed lights and laser show by UK’s Laser Magic Production.

Crowning of Champions:

• Historic aerial display with 1200 drones forming a CHAMPIONS board, followed by a grand fireworks finale by global award-winning pyrotechnicians.

Global Fireworks Champions:

• India, winners of Blackpool’s World Fireworks competition, presenting a mesmerizing fireworks display.

International Fireworks Option B – Flash Art:

• After Tata IPL Finals 2023 success, a simulation display by experts behind FIFA World Cup and Dubai Expo 2020 fireworks.