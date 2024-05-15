TNI Morning News Headlines – May 15, 2024

➡️BJP will form Government in Odisha and at the Centre. People of Odisha made up its mind to change the Government: Lok Sabha Speaker & two-time BJP MP Om Birla at Balasore.
➡️Former Minister and 5-time Congress MLA from Bissam-Cuttack in Rayagada, Dambarudhar Ulaka passes away. He was 87.
➡️Noted singer and Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal was admitted to a private hospital in Sambalpur district. He underwent surgical operations.
➡️Boudh: Excise officials seize ganja worth around Rs 1.07 crore from Sanabagada and Ankuna forest area.
➡️Six persons charred to death as bus catches fire in Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Hoarding crash in Mumbai: 2 more bodies located under debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai; rescue operations continue.
➡️14 trapped as lift collapses in Rajasthan’s Kolihan mine, rescue efforts underway.
➡️Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case.
➡️ISRO Captures the Signatures of the Recent Solar Eruptive Events from Earth, Sun-Earth L1 Point, and the Moon: ISRO.
➡️Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi cremated with full state honours.
➡️Sensex climbs 138.53 points to 73,243.14 in early trade; Nifty up 60.7 points to 22,278.55.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Salman Khan residence firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara.
➡️Government of India sent 2nd tranche of 40MT of humanitarian assistance consists of essential medicines, surgical consumables, and medical equipment for flood-affected Kenya.
➡️US President Joe Biden imposes heavy import tariffs on Chinese imports.
➡️A 46-year-old former Indian Army officer WAIBHAV Anil Kale, who was working with the United Nations, was killed under fire in conflict-ridden Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.
