BJP Changes Soro MLA candidate, fields Parshuram Dhada

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today changed its Soro MLA candidate for the upcoming election and fielded siting legislator Parshuram Dhada.

The saffron party had named Rajendra Das as its nominee for the Soro assembly seat in Balasore district. However, he has been now replaced with Parshuram Dhada.

It is to be noted here that Parshuram Dhada, the siting MLA of Soro, re-joined BJP on April 26 after being denied ticket by the State ruling BJD. He made a comeback to the saffron fold after a gap of 10 years.

Parshuram Dhada was elected as a councillor thrice from Soro. Later, he contested the 2009 election from the Assembly seat on a BJP ticket. But lost to Congress’ Surendra Prasad Pramanik by only 360 votes.

Later, he won the seat twice in 2014 and 2019 after joining BJD. However, the regional party picked Madhav Dhada over him for the 2024 election, following which he resigned from the primary membership of BJD on April 3 and re-joined BJP on April 26.