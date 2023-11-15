TNI Evening News Headlines – November 15, 2023

➡️ Orissa High Court directs ASI to start restoration of Nata Mandap from November 16.
➡️ IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha coastal districts over next 48 hours.
➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging to take the necessary steps for implementation of PM SHRI School scheme in the State.
➡️ A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regional office in Karnataka has picked up 5 students from Jeypore town in connection with illegal ganja trade.
➡️ 39 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Protest erupts at accident site over delay in rescue of trapped workers.
➡️ PM Modi launches Rs 24,000-crore project for development of vulnerable tribal groups.
Related Posts
➡️ Sahara Group Managing Worker and Chairman Subrata Roy passes away due to cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75.
➡️ Mortal remains of Subrata Roy, founder-chairman of Sahara India, were brought to Lucknow, UP.
➡️ Gold price rises Rs 410; silver price up to Rs 1,700.
➡️ Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 83.13 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex jumps 742.06 points to settle at 65,675.93; Nifty surges 231.90 points to 19,675.45.
➡️ ICC World Cup Semi-Final 1: India set 398 run target for New Zealand; posts an imposing 397/4 against New Zealand.
➡️ Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI century against New Zealand; surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in Men’s ODIs.
➡️ Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan Captain in all formats.
Comments are closed.