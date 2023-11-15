90th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Late Harischandra Baxipatra on Nov 17 

TNI Bureau: The 90th birth anniversary of late Harischandra Baxipatra will be celebrated on November 17. On this occasion a special program will be held at 6 PM in Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das will grace the event as Chief Guest while former foreign secretary & diplomat Shyam Saran will deliver the Harischandra Baxipatra memorial lecture on ‘Navigating a Contested Geopolitical Landscape: India’s Place in a Changing World Order’.

Former State election commissioner Sanjeev Chandra Hota will attend the event as guest of honour and former minister & president of Harischandra Baxipatra Smruti Committee Prafulla Ghadei will preside over the function.

Senior journalist Gurukalyan Mohapatra and social activist Hari Pangi will be felicitated with the Harischandra Baxipatra Sanman for their contribution in their respective fields.