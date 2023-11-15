Journalist Attacked by Woman Block Employee in Balasore district

TNI Bureau: A journalist was reportedly attacked by a woman employee of the office of Bhograi Block in Odisha’s Balasore district yesterday.

According to reports, Jagannath Giri, a journalist of a regional private channel, was taking the reactions of people regarding the non-arrival of the BDO to the office even though it was 10.30 AM.

In the meantime, Geeta Jena, a Class IV employee of the block office got furious and abused the people for talking to the media about the BDO. When the journalist asked her when the BDO will reach the office, she assaulted and manhandled him.

While the attack on the scribe has been condemned by the people of all walks of life, the journalist filed a complaint at the Bhograi police station against the woman public servant and demanded action against her.

Later, a group of local newsmen demonstrated infront of the block office to press their demand of action against Geeta Jena.