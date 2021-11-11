TNI Evening News Headlines – November 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 104 more COVID positive cases & 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 78 local contact cases and 30 quarantine cases.

➡️ 308 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1033652.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 142 Transformed High Schools as part of the 5T initiative of the State Government.

➡️ Deputy Manager at OPHWC, Pratap Samal suspended from service after being arrested by Vigilance over a DA case.

➡️ Orissa High Court says NO to Odisha Bandh; allows to organise hartal.

➡️ 2nd National Yogasana Sports Championships 2021-22 kicks off in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India slams Pakistan for skipping NSA Meet in Delhi, says it ‘Shows Their Attitude’.

➡️ Fire breaks out on the 6th floor of Rishabh Tower in Delhi. 14 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches across at least seven locations in Pune in connection with a money laundering case related to the sale of a Waqf Board property.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ ED on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA #SukhpalSinghKhaira in connection with a #MoneyLaundering case.

➡️ A total of 2053 staff of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspended so far, as their strike continues.

➡️ The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has converted into a depression causing heavy rainfall in a few parts of Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Lunar eclipse on 19 November 2021 to be visible in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh Golden Jubilee celebration of Independence to begin on December.

➡️ EU drug watchdog approves two antibody treatments for Covid-19.

➡️ Taliban welcome meet on Afghanistan hosted by India.

➡️ Taliban Minister Muttaqi in Islamabad for talks as Pakistan hosts meet on Afghanistan.

➡️ COP26: China, US announce plan to work together to cut down methane emissions.

➡️ Beijing seals off mall, housing compounds over Covid outbreak.