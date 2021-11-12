Congress observes 6-hour Hartal across Odisha

Insight Bureau: Congress observed hartal (peaceful protests) across Odisha on Friday demanding resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his connection with Govind Sahu, prime accused in the brutal Mamita Meher murder case.

The bandh that started from 6AM today will continue till 12 noon to put pressure on the Sate Government.

Earlier on Thursday, the Orissa High Court said that the Odisha bandh called by Congress party tomorrow is not permitted and only hartal can be organised.

Congress observes #OdishaBandh (peaceful protests) in #Cuttack seeking MoS Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra's resignation in Mamita Meher Murder Case. #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/BWSl2T9oyw — The News Insight (@TNITweet) November 12, 2021

