Congress observes 6-hour Hartal across Odisha
The bandh that started from 6AM today will continue till 12 noon to put pressure on the Sate Government.
Insight Bureau: Congress observed hartal (peaceful protests) across Odisha on Friday demanding resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his connection with Govind Sahu, prime accused in the brutal Mamita Meher murder case.
The bandh that started from 6AM today will continue till 12 noon to put pressure on the Sate Government.
Earlier on Thursday, the Orissa High Court said that the Odisha bandh called by Congress party tomorrow is not permitted and only hartal can be organised.
Congress observes #OdishaBandh (peaceful protests) in #Cuttack seeking MoS Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra's resignation in Mamita Meher Murder Case. #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/BWSl2T9oyw
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) November 12, 2021
#WATCH : Congress observes Hartal in Bhubaneswar; MLA Sura Routray lashes out at CM Naveen Patnaik.
Congress seeks resignation of MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in Mamita Meher Murder Case. #TheNewsInsight #OdishaBandh pic.twitter.com/Dz0Ufx6BhI
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) November 12, 2021
Pictures from Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar during Congress' Hartal. #OdishaBandh #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/5aXo9PVIgB
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) November 12, 2021
Comments are closed.