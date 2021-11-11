Odisha CM dedicates 142 Transformed High Schools

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated 142 transformed High Schools under the ‘High School Transformation Program’.

Among the 142 schools, 67 are in Sundergarh, 30 in Cuttack, 23 in Balasore, 22 in Nabarangpur and 10 schools in Kandhamal districts were dedicated today as part of the 5T initiative of the State Government.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the first phase, the State Government has already achieved transformation of 1,075 schools in all 30 districts.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had dedicated 50 transformed schools at Hinjilicut in Ganjam District.