TNI Evening News Headlines – November 10, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 10, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 126 more COVID positive cases & 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 94 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

➡️ 317 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1033344.

➡️ Odisha Government allowed Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay to retire from service with effect from December 31, 2021.

➡️ Schools for Class 6, 7 students to reopen from November 15 in Odisha.

➡️ Kotia row: All party meeting held in Koraput.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Mega OMFED Dairy Plant in Cuttack.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: Youth Congress members stage protest in front of Odisha Niwas in Delhi demanding removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

➡️ Odisha Vigilance arrests deputy manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), Pratap Samal on charges of amassing disproportionate assets of Rs 14.87 crore.

➡️ Odisha announces U-25 squad for BCCI ODI Tournament.

India News

➡️ At least 11 dead, 22 injured after bus collides with truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 cr to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021.

➡️ Cabinet approves raising ethanol prices by up to Rs 1.47 per litre for blending in petrol.

➡️ Union Cabinet decides to restore MPLADS fund for remainder of 2021-22.

➡️ Punjab: MLA from Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Kaur Ruby – who quit Aam Aadmi Party yesterday, joins Congress today.

➡️ Rhea Chakraborty’s bank account defreezed after a year.

➡️ Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrests a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to daughter of an Indian cricketer following team’s loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

➡️ Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, her brother shot dead in Haryana’s Sonipat. Their mother hospitalised after being shot.

➡️ Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist.

➡️ National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya refutes reports of her death.

World News

➡️ China to join Pakistan’s ‘Troika Plus’ meeting on Afghanistan.

➡️ UK includes Covaxin to its list of vaccines.

➡️ USA joins the International Solar Alliance, ISA as a member country.

➡️ England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal; England lose Bairstow after a good start.

