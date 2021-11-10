‘Excellent’ says Naveen after trying OMFED Products

Insight Bureau: While inaugurating the mega OMFED Dairy Plant at Arilo near Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tried the food products by the Dairy and termed it “excellent”. Naveen was accompanied by his Private Secretary and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian.

The Mega Dairy Plant of OMFED, built at Rs 263 crore, was inaugurated today amid massive protests by the BJP over Mamita Meher murder case. The CM is facing stiff resistance from the main opposition party as part of their social boycott campaign.

At least 5 lakh litres of milk will be processed at the new Dairy Plant daily along with 2 lakh litres of milk powder. High quality Milk, Curd, Butter, Ghee, Paneer and Flavoured Milk will be produced here.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Naveen Patnaik said that the new plant will boost the income of 6 lakh dairy farmers. The Odisha Government is offering subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh for the young entrepreneurs to set up Dairy Farm and Processing Units.

He also emphasised on the role of milk in nutrition safety and sought everyone’s help to bring ‘White Revolution’ in Odisha.