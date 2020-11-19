TNI Evening News Headlines – November 19, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) extends last date of registration for MBBS, BDS courses till November 23.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 46 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 19 quarantine, 27 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30330 in the Capital City.

👉 61 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1019 Covid-19 recoveries today including 141 from Sundargarh, 102 from Cuttack and 95 from Khordha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 302796.

👉 Tension prevails in Puri as accused dies in police custody. Family members alleged that his body was cremated without consent of family.

👉 Traffic constable Priyanka Barwa administered immediate first aid to a lady who faced accident in Xavier chowk, Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha Govt asks cops to strictly enforce Driving Licence suspension of helmetless bikers.

👉 Major fire breaks out at Parade Ground in Rourkela; PVC pipes worth around Rs 10 lakh were gutted.

👉 IMD issues Rain alert for Odisha; dense fog warning for Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Balasore.

India News

👉 India conducts airstrikes at Terror Launch Pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK): Sources.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Around 150 students tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana School.

👉 Delhi Government increases fine for not wearing mask from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

👉 COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next 3-4 months; Elderly will be given priority: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

👉 Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19; in self-isolation.

👉 Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Choudhary resigns from newly formed Cabinet.

👉 Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says he will be administered a trial dose of Covaxin tomorrow.

👉500 isolation beds at COVID care centre in Delhi’s Chhatarpur to be converted into oxygen beds: MHA.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in India- Luxembourg Virtual Summit. India and Luxembourg hold their first summit in two decades.

👉 PM Modi to attend the 15th G-20 summit at the invitation of the king of Saudi Arabia on November 21 and November 22 in a virtual mode.

👉 30 trains cancelled, 11 trains short terminated due to farmers agitation in Punjab.

👉 Ahmedabad to impose 9pm to 6am Curfew from tomorrow as Covid-19 cases show spike in Gujarat.

👉 Uttarakhand CM inaugurates state’s 1st ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival.

World News

👉 Pakistan’s anti-terror court sentences JuD chief & 26/11 Mumbai attack matermind Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in jail in two more terror cases.