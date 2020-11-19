TNI Morning News Headlines – November 19, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 868 Covid-19 cases including 499 quarantine and 369 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 311788 including 301777 recoveries & 8366 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 126 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (87) and Cuttack (64).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Sundargarh, 3 from Sambalpur and 2 from Khordha. Toll mounts to 1,592.

👉 Dharmendra urges Odisha CM for all-party meeting to resolve Odisha-Andhra Pradesh inter-state border disputes.

👉 A Special POCSO court in Nuapada sentenced 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl in the district.

👉 The Vigilance officials arrests Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Bhubaneswar while accepting bribe in the Odisha Capital.

👉 Assistant Horticulture Officer, Nimapara, Puri was arrested by officers of Vigilance for accepting bribe.

👉 Home Department approves establishment of six new police stations in Odisha.

India News

👉 India reports 45,576 new COVID-19 cases & 585 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 89,58,484 including 4,43,303 active cases, 83,83,603 cured cases & 1,31,578 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,85,08,389 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 18th November. Of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 4 terrorists neutralised and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu.

👉 Delhi reports 7,486 new positive cases, 6,901 recoveries and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to convene an all-party meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

👉 Third phase trial of Covaxin to start on 20 November. 200 volunteers to be administered the vaccine early to study its anti-bodies response.

👉 Malabar 2020 Wargames underway in the Arabian Sea & Indian Ocean Region. Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and American Nimitz aircraft carrier are the biggest warships in the drills.

👉 Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her birth anniversary today.

👉 Portals of Madhyamaheshwar Mandir in Uttarakhand closed for the winter season; portals of Badrinath temple will close at 3.35 pm today.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 through video conferencing today.

👉 Over 50 monkeys poisoned to death and stuffed in gunny bags in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

👉 Actor Salman Khan isolates himself at home after his personal driver & 2 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

World News

👉 UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, 11 other countries in view of possible second wave of COVID-19.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 56 Million mark, Death tally crosses 1.34 Million.