TNI Evening News Headlines – May 04, 2023

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu arrives hometown Mayurbhanj in Odisha for first time after assuming office; receives rousing welcome.

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu launches “Addiction Free Odisha” campaign of Brahma Kumari Centre.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated another 359 transformed Govt High Schools in 5 districts under the Odisha School Transformation programme.

➡️ Odisha CM sanctions Rs 10 Cr for facelift of Pt. Raghunath Murmu’s Samadhi.

➡️ Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan to campaign in Jharsuguda on May 7.

➡️ Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi seeks inclusion of Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills in UNESCO world heritage list.

➡️ BJP wins Puri Zilla Parishad Zone-11 by-poll; BJP candidate Pramod Ray wins against BJD’s Bhagirathi Senapati.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Sambalpur bar council election will be held on May 20.

➡️ Craftsman (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, lost his life after an Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ Manipur Government issues shoot at sight orders in Extreme Cases; suspends internet and data services for 5 days to maintain public order.

➡️ Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in STF encounter in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the SCO meeting in Goa tomorrow.