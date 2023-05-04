Manipur issues ‘Shoot at Sight’ order in Extreme Cases

TNI Bureau: The Governor of Manipur has authorized District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and Executive Magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases if all other forms of persuasion, warning, and reasonable force have been exhausted, amid violent protests over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by non-tribal Meiteis.

The All-Tribal Student Union Manipur organized the Tribal Solidarity March to protest against this demand, but clashes broke out among communities, leading to arson and vandalism. The tribal community, which accounts for 40% of the state’s population, is opposing the ST status of the Meitei community.

The Manipur High Court recently asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on the demand of the Meitei community. In response, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the violence was caused by a misunderstanding.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also Read: Army deployed in Troubled Areas of Manipur; Internet Services Suspended

Curfew has been imposed in Meitei-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. The ongoing clashes have led to about 5,000 people being shifted from the violence-hit areas.

The order to issue ‘shoot at sight’ has been given to maintain public order and tranquility in the state amidst the ongoing law and order situation. The Governor of Manipur has authorized all relevant magistrates to issue such orders if all other means of controlling the situation have failed. The orders have been issued under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973.