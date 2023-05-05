Situation Under Control in Violence hit Manipur: Indian Army

TNI Bureau: In a major relief for the people of violence affected Manipur, the Indian Army on Friday clarified to have brought situations under control.

The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders, said the Army.

It further said that the IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircrafts.

Induction commenced on the night of 4th May and additional columns commenced domination with effect from wee hours of 5th May, it added.

Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. However, flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway.

It is to be noted here that a violence broke out at Churachandpur district during a rally called by a students’ union, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), to protest against a demand by the majority, non-tribal Meitei community for the status of a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

While six people were killed several people were injured following the violence. The State government imposed ban on internet services to check further spread of the violence.

A shoot at sight order was also issued by the authorities yesterday.