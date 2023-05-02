TNI Evening News Headlines – May 02, 2023

➡️Odisha Government puts Collectors and departments on alert in view of possible Cyclone Mocha.
➡️Low Pressure to form over Bay of Bengal after May 6; it is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 449 transformed schools as part of Odisha School Transformation programme under 5T.
➡️Chariot construction for Ratha Yatra underway; construction of ‘Tumbas’ complete.
Related Posts
➡️Sambalpur Violence: BJP central team demands CBI probe.
➡️NCP chief Sharad Pawar steps down; Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision of stepping down, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
➡️PM Modi slams Congress over its pledge to ban Bajrang Dal.
➡️NGT (National Green Tribunal) constitutes 8-member fact-finding joint committee on the recent Ludhiana gas leak case wherein 11 people died.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Tajikistan: National Center for Seismology.
➡️8 people buried in Nepal avalanche, rescue operations underway.
Comments are closed.