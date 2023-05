TNI Morning News Headlines – May 03, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odisha Football Club (FC) Team for their phenomenal performance in the 2022-23 Season and for winning Hero Super Cup and sealing berth in AFC Cup 2023-24.

➡️ Summer cyclone preparedness: Odisha puts 11 departments and Collectors on alert.

➡️ Centenarian Gandhian leader Nishakar Das passes away in Koraput.

➡️ Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Stadium set to host Sub-junior National Hockey Championship from May 4 to May 14 and Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship from May 18 to 28.

➡️ India records 3,720 new COVID-19 infections, active cases stands at 40,177, death toll 5,31,584.

➡️ The Employee Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26.

➡️ Go First Airlines grounded its flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May amid bankruptcy.

➡️ Rupee rises 12 paise to 81.75 against US dollar in early trade.