IMD predicts Cyclonic circulation over BoB by May 6, Low Pressure in next 48 hrs

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to be formed over the same region during the next 48 hours, forecasted the weather department.

Speaking about the weather development and it’s impact on Odisha, IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar said that it is too early to predict it’s path, impact on Odisha and other aspects.

However, IMD is keeping a close watch necessary updates will be issued once the low pressure is formed, he added.