TNI Evening News Headlines – March 30, 2024

➡️Morning classes for Class 1 to 12 students in Odisha schools from 2nd April – 7 AM to 11:30 AM due to the prevailing heatwave condition in the State.
➡️Congress leader Suresh Routray’s son Siddharth to fight from Jatni as an Independent candidate.
➡️BJP announces Candidates for 3 remaining Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha – Bhartruhari Mahtab (Cuttack), Rabindra Narayan Behera (Jajpur), Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi (Kandhamal).
➡️Former Chitrakonda MLA & Bonda Tribe Leader Dambaru Sisa joins BJP. He had quit BJD recently.
➡️2019 Congress Candidate from Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Rashmi Mohapatra joins BJP.
➡️BJP moves EC over deployment of 74 Police Personnel for VK Pandian.
➡️BJP forms Election Manifesto Committee for Elections 2024. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram from Odisha figured in the list.
➡️Supporters of Khordha BJP Leader Kalucharan (Kalu) Khandeitaray stage demonstration at the BJP State Office in Bhubaneswar against MP Aparajita Sarangi. Relents following a discussion with BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal.
➡️9 kg gold worth Rs 6.44 cr seized from car in Cuttack.
➡️Malkangiri became the hottest place in the State with 41 degrees Celsius.
➡️Cyclonic circulation becomes less marked; IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha districts.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will confer Bharat Ratna on BJP Veteran LK Advani tomorrow.
➡️President confers Bharat Ratna on 4 Eminent personalities.
➡️The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise ‘India Zindabad’ slogans after rescued by Indian Navy. 9 pirates are being brought to India for further legal action.
➡️Sharad Pawar’s NCP files complaint against Shiv Sena, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct.
➡️Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur.
➡️Lok Sabha Polls: Rajnath Singh to lead BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee.
➡️BJP wins 10 out of 60 seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.
➡️Court rejects bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case
➡️Death toll rises to 32,705 in war-ravaged Gaza in more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
➡️US to send 2,000 bombs to Israel.
