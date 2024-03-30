TNI Evening News Headlines – March 30, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise 'India Zindabad' slogans after rescued by Indian Navy. 9 pirates are being brought to India for further legal action.
➡️Morning classes for Class 1 to 12 students in Odisha schools from 2nd April – 7 AM to 11:30 AM due to the prevailing heatwave condition in the State.
➡️Congress leader Suresh Routray’s son Siddharth to fight from Jatni as an Independent candidate.
➡️BJP announces Candidates for 3 remaining Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha – Bhartruhari Mahtab (Cuttack), Rabindra Narayan Behera (Jajpur), Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi (Kandhamal).
➡️Former Chitrakonda MLA & Bonda Tribe Leader Dambaru Sisa joins BJP. He had quit BJD recently.
➡️2019 Congress Candidate from Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Rashmi Mohapatra joins BJP.
➡️BJP moves EC over deployment of 74 Police Personnel for VK Pandian.
➡️BJP forms Election Manifesto Committee for Elections 2024. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram from Odisha figured in the list.
➡️Supporters of Khordha BJP Leader Kalucharan (Kalu) Khandeitaray stage demonstration at the BJP State Office in Bhubaneswar against MP Aparajita Sarangi. Relents following a discussion with BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal.
➡️9 kg gold worth Rs 6.44 cr seized from car in Cuttack.
➡️Malkangiri became the hottest place in the State with 41 degrees Celsius.
➡️Cyclonic circulation becomes less marked; IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha districts.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will confer Bharat Ratna on BJP Veteran LK Advani tomorrow.
Related Posts

Bhartruhari, Rabindra, Sukanta get Lok Sabha Nod from BJP

Sidharth Routray to contest from Jatni as Independent

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️President confers Bharat Ratna on 4 Eminent personalities.
➡️The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy and raise ‘India Zindabad’ slogans after rescued by Indian Navy. 9 pirates are being brought to India for further legal action.
➡️Sharad Pawar’s NCP files complaint against Shiv Sena, BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct.
➡️Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur.
➡️Lok Sabha Polls: Rajnath Singh to lead BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee.
➡️BJP wins 10 out of 60 seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.
➡️Court rejects bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case
➡️Death toll rises to 32,705 in war-ravaged Gaza in more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
➡️US to send 2,000 bombs to Israel.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.