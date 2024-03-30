Sidharth Routray to contest from Jatni as Independent

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray’s elder son Siddharth Routray today announced to fight the Assembly Elections from Jatni assembly seat as an independent candidate.

While speaking to the media persons, Siddharth Routray said that he has decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate from Jatni Assembly Constituency with his bid to rectify Sura’s mistake as his elder son.

Siddharth said he cannot tolerate the injustice done to the people of Jatni constituency by his father and younger brother Manmath Routray. He clarified that he will also turn down the ticket offer from the Congress, if he gets.

Earlier it was speculated that he would contest the assembly election from Nimapada seat. However, he changed his mind after Manmath’s entry into BJD.

It is to be noted here that his younger brother Manmath Routray has been fielded by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as the candidate for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha elections soon after he joined the State ruling party.

On the other hand, his father veteran six-time Congress MLA resigned from all posts of the party to campaign for Manmath.

Since Jatni comes under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, we could witness a fight between both brothers.