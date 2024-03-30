BJP moves EC over deployment of 74 Police Personnel for VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: The State unit of BJP today approached Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over deployment of 74 police personnel for BJD leader and chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives).VK Pandian.

The saffron party in a written complaint to the concerned officials questioned that why such security has been provided to him (Pandian) when there is a dearth of adequate police personnel in the state.

Saffron party also questioned why so much is being spent and demands recovery of expenses incurred on such arrangement from the BJD.

According to the Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhijan (OSAA), a forum for State’s RTI activists, as many as 74 police personnel were deployed for the protection of Pandian.

Pradip Pradhan, convenor of OSAA said that typically, the level of security accorded to individuals is determined by perceived threats. While each Minister is allotted two and MLAs receive one each, the government has deployed 74 police personnel for him.

RTI activist Prakash Chandra Dash said that Pandian’s security personnel include two armed sub-inspectors, 11 havildars, 53 constables, four women constables and a protection vehicle.

The OSA, however, suggested that a fresh threat assessment be conducted for Pandian and be reduced to de-burden the State exchequer.