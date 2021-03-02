TNI Evening News Headlines – March 2, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Khordha District Collector handed over Rs 15 lakh as financial assistance to the family of journalist Prabir Pradhan who died of COVID 19.
Odisha News

➡️ School timings for students of Class 9 and 11 students will be conducted from 7 AM to 9 AM; Class 10 and 12 students from 8 AM to 12 PM in Odisha.

➡️ South Africa returnee tests COVID positive in Ganjam.

➡️ Khordha District Collector handed over Rs 15 lakh as financial assistance to the family of journalist Prabir Pradhan who died of COVID 19.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in Aviation Research Centre in Cuttack again; third time within one month.

➡️ None of the Burla VSSUT Students are Covid 19 positive, they tested positive due to faulty test kit. 2 firms served show-cause notice.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra holds talk with a team of senior officers from Bihar for setting up a port facility on Odisha coast.

➡️ RRB Examination: Examinees who will appear RRB exams between March 3 and 31 will not be forced to take home quarantine.

➡️ Anjana Mishra gang-rape Case: CBI (Kolkata) seeks remand of main accused to conduct Test Identification (TI) Parade of Biban Biswal.

➡️ IMD issues Rain, Thunderstorm alert for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

➡️ 56 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334703.

India News

➡️ Gujarat: BJP wins 1,967 seats, Congress bags 356 seats & AAP wins 9 seats in nagar palika elections.

➡️ BJP registers victory on 735 panchayats seats, Congress on 157, & AAP on 2 seats in district panchayat elections.

➡️ Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda and State Congress Legislative Party leader Paresh Dhanani resign

➡️ Union Cabinet meeting to take place through video conference tomorrow.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,938 new cases, 16 deaths & 3,512 recoveries today.

➡️ Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage

World News

➡️ Oxford, Pfizer Vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly.

➡️ Nigeria receives Made in India COVID-19 vaccines.

