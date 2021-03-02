TNI Evening News Headlines – March 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ School timings for students of Class 9 and 11 students will be conducted from 7 AM to 9 AM; Class 10 and 12 students from 8 AM to 12 PM in Odisha.

➡️ South Africa returnee tests COVID positive in Ganjam.

➡️ Khordha District Collector handed over Rs 15 lakh as financial assistance to the family of journalist Prabir Pradhan who died of COVID 19.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in Aviation Research Centre in Cuttack again; third time within one month.

➡️ None of the Burla VSSUT Students are Covid 19 positive, they tested positive due to faulty test kit. 2 firms served show-cause notice.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra holds talk with a team of senior officers from Bihar for setting up a port facility on Odisha coast.

➡️ RRB Examination: Examinees who will appear RRB exams between March 3 and 31 will not be forced to take home quarantine.

➡️ Anjana Mishra gang-rape Case: CBI (Kolkata) seeks remand of main accused to conduct Test Identification (TI) Parade of Biban Biswal.

➡️ IMD issues Rain, Thunderstorm alert for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 56 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334703.

India News

➡️ Gujarat: BJP wins 1,967 seats, Congress bags 356 seats & AAP wins 9 seats in nagar palika elections.

➡️ BJP registers victory on 735 panchayats seats, Congress on 157, & AAP on 2 seats in district panchayat elections.

➡️ Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda and State Congress Legislative Party leader Paresh Dhanani resign

➡️ Union Cabinet meeting to take place through video conference tomorrow.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,938 new cases, 16 deaths & 3,512 recoveries today.

➡️ Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage

World News

➡️ Oxford, Pfizer Vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly.

➡️ Nigeria receives Made in India COVID-19 vaccines.