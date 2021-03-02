No VSSUT Students are Covid-19 Positive: Govt

TNI Bureau: Days after 25 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla tested Covid 19 positive, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra today informed that none of them are virus infected.

All 25 students had tested positive as the Rapid antigen test kit was faulty. They were later tested negative for the virus in the RT-PCR test.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, VSSUT Vice Chancellor Bibhuti Bhusan Pati had informed that 25 students of the varsity have tested Covid-19 positive following which Sambalpur District Administration ordered for an indefinite shutdown of the Varsity.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/burla-25-vssut-students-test-positive-for-covid-19/