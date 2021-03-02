Mayurbhanj Forest Fire: Union Ministers intervene

Prakash Javdekar orders immediate action

By Sagar Satapathy
Mayurbhanj Forest Fire Similipal
129

TNI Bureau: After Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed concerns and took to Twitter on the issue of forest fires in Mayurbhanj district, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar intervened and directed the officials to take immediate action and send a report to him.

The issue of forest fire in Mayurbhanj came to light after Akshita M Bhanjdeo from the royal family tweeted on this. The devastating forest fires in the past one week, is burning Similipal, Asia’s 2nd largest biosphere.

She also cited the incidents including recovery of 50kg of ivory a week ago and reports of presence of sand/timber mafias in Similipal. She also lamented that no national media is covering this issue.

Related Posts

No VSSUT Students are Covid-19 Positive: Govt

National Science Day: Remembering CV Raman’s ‘Raman Effect’

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.