TNI Evening News Headlines – March 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Kerala: Three, including one-year-old child killed, 14 injured after a tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu overturned near Adimali.
➡️Elections 2024: BJD leaders of Nabarangpur and Koraput Parliamentary Constituencies have been called to Naveen Niwas tomorrow.
➡️IMD issues Orange Warning for thunderstorm, lightning and hail alert for several Odisha districts.
➡️Marine patrolling team attacked by fishermen fishing in prohibited areas of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara.
➡️The central leadership will decide whether there can be an alliance or not: BJP MLA Pradipta Naik.
➡️Spices adulteration unit busted in Berhampur.
➡️Supreme Court issued notice to the Union Government, seeking to stay the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024.
➡️Supreme Court asks the Centre to file its response by April 8 and posts the matter for hearing on April 9.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court to challenge all summons issued by ED in Delhi Liquor Scam.
➡️Four Telangana Maoists killed in encounter with Maharashtra Police.
➡️MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in national capital.
➡️Former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP.
➡️Haryana CM Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers.
➡️Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi mosque basement plea on April 11.
➡️RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister.
➡️Relics of Lord Buddha and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana brought back to India from Thailand.
➡️Hong Kong passes a new national security law that expands the Government’s power to crush dissent.
➡️General Elections 2024: Meta to activate Elections Operations Centre, fix AI-generated content.
➡️US President Joe Biden to host trilateral summit with Japan, Philippines on April 11.
