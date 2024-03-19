Odisha Govt reluctant to hand over Black Rose Sinking Case to CBI!

TNI Bureau: The affidavit filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to the MV Black Rose sinking case at the Orissa High Court made a sensational revelation about Odisha Government’s reluctance to hand over the case to the central agency.

In its affidavit, the CBI has reportedly said to the court that it sought permission from the Odisha government to probe the Black Rose sinking case twice. It had first sought permission of the State government through a letter in November 2019 and sent a reminder after two months as the State government did not pay any attention to the request for the probe even though the Shipping Ministry had recommended the same.

The central agency sought the permission to probe the case thinking that the Mongolian cargo ship ‘MV Black Rose,’ which sank on September 9, 2009 five kilometres off Paradip coast in Odisha under mysterious circumstances, might have international ramifications. Even the Advocate General of Odisha government had initially objected to the affidavit filing by the central probe agency.

The cargo ship, which was carrying 23,847 metric tonnes of iron ore and 920 metric tonnes of furnace oil to China, had 27 crew members present on board when the mishap took place. While 26 of them were rescued, the chief engineer of the vessel lost his life.