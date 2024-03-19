IMD issues Orange Warnings for Thunderstorm, Lightning and Hail in Odisha for 2 days

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued orange warnings for thunderstorm, lightning and hail in Odisha for next two days.

The weather department said that thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hail very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur till 8.30 AM March 20.

During this period of time, hail also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Boudh. Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) is expected at one or two places over districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

Orange warning for thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph also has been issued for one or two places of the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri between 8.30 AM March 21 and 8.30 AM March 21.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places over districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh.