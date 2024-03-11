TNI Evening News Headlines – March 11, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik dedicated Anandabana to the people of Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Odisha Government disburses around Rs 933.07 Crore of KALIA assistance to 46 lakh small, marginal, and landless farmers.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated five bridge projects including Odisha’s longest flyover in Keonjhar district and river bridge on the Athamallik-Dhalpur road.
➡️6 BJP MLAs – Mohan Majhi, Kusum Tete, Bhaskar Madhei, Sanatan Bijuli, K Narayan Rao and Budhan Murmu are holding a close door meeting at Mohan Majhi’s residence.
➡️India today tests fired Mission Divyastra – the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast under a woman director.
➡️BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting begins at party headquarters in Delhi.
➡️Modi Government notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for granting citizenship to non-Muslim people belonging to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution in their countries.
➡️Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said CAA won’t be implemented in Kerala.
➡️IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal sells company’s shares worth Rs 6,785 crore through open market transactions: BSE Data.
➡️Month of Ramadan for Muslim communities begins tomorrow.
