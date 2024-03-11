BJP Odisha resumes attack on 5T

TNI Bureau: Amid the speculations of an alliance with BJD, the BJP Odisha Handle on X came up with a tweet, attacking 5T and ‘Nabin Odisha’, resuming the offensive first time after PM Modi’s Chandikhol visit on March 5.

The post has raised eyebrows in the political circle and triggered utter confusion. What’s cooking? Is it a genuine attack or pressure tactic?

It’s believed that the state unit of BJP as well as RSS are against any sort of alliance with BJD, saying it would be suicidal for the party and betrayal of people’s trust too.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das who met Union Minister Amit Shah today, has reportedly submitted a detailed report on the political situation in the state and pros and cons of the alliance.

While Modi and Shah want BJD to join NDA as part of their ‘Mission 400’, there are many who are not convinced about the alliance. Will the deal go through? Or, will it collapse? Let’s wait and watch.