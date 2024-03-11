Modi Govt notifies implementation of CAA Rules

TNI Bureau: In a historic decision, the Narendra Modi government on Monday issued a notification for the implementation of the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

With this, the people of certain faiths facing persecution in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and having moved to India before 2015 will be eligible to get the Indian citizenship.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was an integral part of the BJP’s 2019 manifesto, was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019.

It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by providing citizenship to people who belong to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 after facing persecution in the above mentioned countries.

Backed by Opposition parties, the Muslim community had massively protested across the country after the CAA was enacted by the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that the applications by the eligible people will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier asserted that CAA will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections this year.