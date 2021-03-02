TNI Morning News Headlines – March 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Sambalpur University issues Guidelines for PG, M.Phil Hostel inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in the hostel premises.

➡️ Public movement on Old Kuakhai Bridge restricted for urgent repair works for a period of 60 days (from 02.03.2021 to 02.05.2021) on NH-16.

➡️ Fake notes worth Rs 7.9 crore seized in Sunki outpost under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district.

➡️ Odisha holds Covid-19 Vaccination drive in Kotia.

➡️ Ganjam: Odisha CM inaugurated the first Jaugada Heritage Festival at Jaugada.

➡️ Eco-tourism nature park inaugurated in Malkangiri district yesterday.

➡️ Several injured after a Cuttack-bound Bus overturns in Kendrapara District.

➡️ 785 people in Bhubaneswar take Covid jab on first day of second phase vaccination yesterday.

➡️ National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack develops solar pest management ‘Alternate Energy Light Trap’ device which will help in identifying & mass trapping of insects attacking crops.

India News

➡️ Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor appointed as its CEO for a period of one year.

➡️ India reports 12,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12,464 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total of 21,76,18,057 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 1st March 2021. Of these, 7,59,283 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ A farmer shot dead in Hathras; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs officials to take strict action in the matter.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Gwalior.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates Maritime India Summit 2021.

➡️ BJP’s Khandwa MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away in Medanta Hospital, Delhi-NCR last night.

➡️ Rresults of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats, will be announced today.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred at Morigaon, Assam at 1.32 am today: National Centre for Seismology.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 114.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.53 million.

➡️ Twitter announces that users posting Covid misinformation to be blocked.

➡️ United Kingdom records 5,455 Covid cases, 104 more deaths in the span of 24 hours.

➡️ Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO.

➡️ Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against Covid before leaving White House: Advisor.

➡️ Mumbai outage example of China hacked into India’s power grid: Report.