Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower on Tuesday session

Benchmark stock market indices ended Tuesday’s trading session on a weak note as information technology shares declined sharply.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 195.16 points to 73,677.13 at the closing bell, while the NSE Nifty50 settled 49.30 points lower at 22,356.30.

The top five gainers in the Nifty50 were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, SBI and ONGC. On the other hand, the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS.