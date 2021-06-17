TNI Evening News Headlines – June 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 419 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 43 Quarantine cases and 376 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 6240 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 823599.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces special Covid assistance worth Rs 1690.46 crore for people of economically and socially backward class of the State.

➡️ Health condition of Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra is said to be very critical; family members seek assistance for treatment.

➡️ 6 ITIs of Odisha are among the top 100 ITIs in the country. ITI Berhampur gets All India ranking 12.

➡️ A number of suspected novel corona virus infections are being reported amongst the people in the State who have completed the full schedule of Covid vaccination. Keeping this in view, State Govt has constituted an Expert Committee to study such incidence.

➡️ Odisha Government has decided to start livestreaming online classes for elementary students on video-streaming platform YouTube from June 21.

➡️ Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 cr to CMRF.

➡️ Women hockey players from Odisha – Deep Grace Ekka makes it to 16 Member squad for Tokyo 2020.

India News

➡️ Over 6.67 lakh vials of Amphotericin B treating Mucormycosis have been mobilised for patients across the country.

➡️ Policeman dies in firing by terrorists in Saidpora area near Idgah of Old Srinagar.

➡️ News reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect: COVAXIN maker Bharat Biotech.

➡️ CBSE releases policy for tabulation of marks for Class 12th board examination.

➡️ Possible third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to affect children much, as per WHO-AIIMS survey.

➡️ Union Home Ministry operationalises national helpline number ‘155260’ and reporting platform for preventing cyber fraud.

➡️ Kerala High Court reserves order on filmmaker Aisha Sultana’s anticipatory bail plea.

➡️ BCCI announces playing XI for World Test Championship final against New Zealand to commence from Friday at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

World News

➡️ Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal decides to skip Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ India retains 43rd rank on IMD’s World Competitiveness Index; Switzerland tops list.

➡️ China disease expert demands next Covid origin probe in US after new NIH study.

➡️ UK Parliament panel warns of China’s ‘bullying’ in multilateral arena.

➡️ First Astronauts arrive at China’s Tiangong Space Station.