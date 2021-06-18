TNI Morning News Headlines – June 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 3806 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 2172 quarantine and 1634 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 617 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (393), Jajpur (346) and Balasore (220).

➡️ 37 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,508.

➡️ Supporters of Odisha Congress led by MLA Suresh Routray stage protest at Master Canteen Square opposing shifting of warrior-horse replica iconic replica of the famous sculpture of Sun Temple at Konark from Master Canteen Square to Raj Bhawan Square.

➡️ Vehicular movement on National Highway 16 comes to a standstill near Khurda after an Acid-laden Truck develops leakage.

➡️ Cyclonic Circulation over Gangetic West Bengal; IMD predicts Heavy Rain in several parts of North Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next 2-3 days.

➡️ 28-year-old Chandramani Nath of Bhadrak district succumbed to Covid-19 just four days before his scheduled marriage on June 18

➡️ A truck loaded with acid on its way from Brahmapur (Odisha) to Kolkata (West Bengal) starts to leak near Champagarh. A team of firefighters on the spot to contain the leak.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 62,480 new COVID 19 cases, 88,977 recoveries and 1,587 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,97,62,793 including 7,98,656 active cases, 2,85,80,647 cured cases & 3,83,490 deaths.

➡️ Total of 26,89,60,399 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 38,7167,696 samples tested up to June 17. Of these, 19,29,476 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 3.0, and 2.6 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur (Assam), Chandel (Manipur), West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) respectively today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customised crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers under Skill India via video conferencing.

➡️ Women’s Test: India end Day 2 on 187/5 in reply to England’s 396/9 declared.

➡️ Rupee falls 6 paise to 74.14 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 220.53 pts to 52,543.86 in opening session; Nifty advances 53.70 pts to 15,745.10.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre currently stands at Rs 104.53/litre & 95.75/litre in Bhopal, Rs 102.82/litre & Rs 94.84/litre in Mumbai.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 177 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.84 Million.

➡️ Denmark to start vaccinating 12 To 15-year-olds against Covid-19 in September.

➡️ Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica but will continue to remain in hospital.