TNI Evening News Headlines – January 25, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on February 3, to attend a programme at IIM-Sambalpur.
➡️Odisha’s Sabda Nrutya Folk Dancer Bhagabat Pradhan and Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam Gopinath Swain to be felicitated with Padma Shri.
➡️Senior Journalist Ardhendu Das joins BJP.
➡️Weather conditions improve in Odisha, minimum temp likely to fall:IMD.
➡️The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on the occasion of Republic Day eve on Thursday night.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu approves Gallantry awards to 80 Armed Forces personnel, including 12 posthumous.
➡️Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited a tea stall in Jaipur. French President Emmanuel Macron used UPI to make a payment.
➡️PM Modi, French President Macron hold roadshow in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.
➡️Ram temple gets over 2.5 lakh devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 crore in donation in 1 day
➡️Money Laundering Case: ED summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar for the third time.
➡️Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar re-joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.
➡️UNGA President Dennis Francis lays wreath at 26/11 Memorial in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel.
➡️Australia Captain Pat Cummins conferred ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.
➡️Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023.
➡️TikTok is testing 30-minute-long video uploads to take on Google-owned YouTube.
➡️India beat Ireland by 201 runs in ICC U19 World Cup in Bloemfontein.
