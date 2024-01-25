Padma Awards 2024: Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024 on the eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The list includes 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awardees.

Binod Maharana (Art), Bhagabat Pradhan (Art), Binod Kumar Pasayat (Art) and Gopinath Swain (Art) from Odisha to be honoured with Padma Shri. Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam, Gopinath Swain (105) & Sabda Nrutya Folk Dancer from Bargarh, Bhagabat Padhan (85) are listed in the category of Unsung Heroes.

Former VP M Venkaiah Naidu, Actress Vayjantimala Bali, Actor Chiranjeevi, Social Activist Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumously) and Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam chosen for Padma Vibhushan. #TNI #Insight

Former SC Judge Fathima Beevi (Posthumously), Actor-Politician Vijayakanth (Posthumously) Foxxcon CEO Young Liu (Taiwan), Singer Usha Uthup, and Actor-Politician Mithun Chakraborty to get Padma Bhushan. #PiN #TheNewsInsight

Here’s the list of Unsung Heroes who got Padma Shri 2024:

1. Parbati Baruah – India’s first female elephant mahout

2. Chami Murmu – Renowned tribal environmentalist

3. Sangthankima – Social worker from Mizoram

4. Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker from Jashpur

5. Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa

6. Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod

7. Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village

8. K Chellammal – Organic farmer from Andaman

9. Hemchand Manjhi – Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur

10. Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

11. Somanna – Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru

12. Sarbeswar Basumatary – Tribal farmer from Chirang

13. Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker

14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

16. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Godna painters

17. Ratan Kahar – Bhadu Folk Singer from Birbhum

18. Ashok Kumar Biswas – Tikuli Painter

19. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Kathakali Dancer

20. Uma Maheshwari D – 1st Female Harikatha Exponent

21. Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam

22. Omprakash Sharma – Art (Theatre-Folk-Mach) – Madhya Pradesh

23. Smriti Rekha Chakma – Art (textile-weaving-Loinloom) – Tripura

24. E.P. Narayanan – Art (Dance-folk-Theyyam) – Kerala

25. Bhagabat Padhan – Art (Dance-folk-Sabda Nrutya) – Odisha

26. Sanatan Rudra Pal – Art (sculpture) – West Bengal

27. M. Badrappan – Art (Dance-folk-Kummi) – Tamil Nadu

28. Jordan Lepcha – Art (Craft-Bamboo) – Sikkim

29. Machihan Sasa – Art (craft-pottery-black) – Manipur

30. Gaddam Sammaiah – Art (dance-Yakshagana) – Telangana

31. Jankilal – Art (threatre-folk-Rajasthani) – Rajasthan

32. Dasari Kondappa – Art (music-Instrument-string-Burra Veena) – Telangana

33. Babu Ram Yadav – Art (craft-Brass)- Uttar Pradesh

34. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – Art (craft-mask making-Chau) – West Bengal