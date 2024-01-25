Padma Awards 2024: Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024 on the eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations.
The list includes 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awardees.
Binod Maharana (Art), Bhagabat Pradhan (Art), Binod Kumar Pasayat (Art) and Gopinath Swain (Art) from Odisha to be honoured with Padma Shri. Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam, Gopinath Swain (105) & Sabda Nrutya Folk Dancer from Bargarh, Bhagabat Padhan (85) are listed in the category of Unsung Heroes.
Former VP M Venkaiah Naidu, Actress Vayjantimala Bali, Actor Chiranjeevi, Social Activist Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumously) and Dancer Padma Subrahmanyam chosen for Padma Vibhushan. #TNI #Insight
Former SC Judge Fathima Beevi (Posthumously), Actor-Politician Vijayakanth (Posthumously) Foxxcon CEO Young Liu (Taiwan), Singer Usha Uthup, and Actor-Politician Mithun Chakraborty to get Padma Bhushan. #PiN #TheNewsInsight
Here’s the list of Unsung Heroes who got Padma Shri 2024:
1. Parbati Baruah – India’s first female elephant mahout
2. Chami Murmu – Renowned tribal environmentalist
3. Sangthankima – Social worker from Mizoram
4. Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker from Jashpur
5. Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa
6. Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod
7. Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village
8. K Chellammal – Organic farmer from Andaman
9. Hemchand Manjhi – Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur
10. Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh
11. Somanna – Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru
12. Sarbeswar Basumatary – Tribal farmer from Chirang
13. Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker
14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach
15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia
16. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Godna painters
17. Ratan Kahar – Bhadu Folk Singer from Birbhum
18. Ashok Kumar Biswas – Tikuli Painter
19. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Kathakali Dancer
20. Uma Maheshwari D – 1st Female Harikatha Exponent
21. Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam
22. Omprakash Sharma – Art (Theatre-Folk-Mach) – Madhya Pradesh
23. Smriti Rekha Chakma – Art (textile-weaving-Loinloom) – Tripura
24. E.P. Narayanan – Art (Dance-folk-Theyyam) – Kerala
25. Bhagabat Padhan – Art (Dance-folk-Sabda Nrutya) – Odisha
26. Sanatan Rudra Pal – Art (sculpture) – West Bengal
27. M. Badrappan – Art (Dance-folk-Kummi) – Tamil Nadu
28. Jordan Lepcha – Art (Craft-Bamboo) – Sikkim
29. Machihan Sasa – Art (craft-pottery-black) – Manipur
30. Gaddam Sammaiah – Art (dance-Yakshagana) – Telangana
31. Jankilal – Art (threatre-folk-Rajasthani) – Rajasthan
32. Dasari Kondappa – Art (music-Instrument-string-Burra Veena) – Telangana
33. Babu Ram Yadav – Art (craft-Brass)- Uttar Pradesh
34. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – Art (craft-mask making-Chau) – West Bengal
Comments are closed.