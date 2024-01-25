Senior Journalist Ardhendu Das joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist, Editor-in-Chief of ‘Bada Khabar’ and former Editor of News7, Ardhendu Das has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s state unit President Manmohan Samal, Ex-President Samir Mohanty and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Ardhendu went to the party office from Master Canteen Square in a padayatra, flanked by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and hundreds of supporters.

Following a massive confrontation with the ruling class in Odisha on various issues in the last few years, it was anticipated that he would choose BJP as his political destination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although he was interested in politics since 2018, he did not get the right scope to take the plunge. With the entry into BJP, it’s expected that he would give a tough fight to his political rivals.

Ardhenu may contest the assembly polls from Jatani assembly constituency if we believe the sources.