TNI Evening News Headlines – January 24, 2024

➡️Naveen Pattnaik will dedicate the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project to public on January 27.
➡️Major IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Sanjeeb Panda appointed New Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Soumendra Priyadarshi appointed Director, Intelligence. Himanshu Lal, IGP, NR, Sambalpur. Satyabrata Bhoi posted as IGP, ER, Balasore. JN Pankaj posted as IGP, SR, Berhampur. Kunwar Vishal Singh, DCP, Cuttack. Pinak Mishra, SP, Puri.
➡️Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district soon, announces Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Odisha CM inaugurates New Campus of Odia University in Satyabadi, Puri.
➡️Former Odisha Minister Balabhadra Majhi, who had recently quit BJD, joins Congress in the presence of party’s Odisha In-Charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar in Bhawanipatna.
➡️Sarpanch association to launch protest again from February 5th in front of Odisha Assembly, decision to launch protest reportedly taken after non-fulfilment of demands despite assurances.
➡️Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment: Orissa High Court puts selection process on hold again.
Related Posts
➡️Non Stop “langar” will be served for two months in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Trust has now run out of space to store food supplies sent by Ram Bhakts for Bhandara. A grand pandal of 6 institutions is ready near Saryu River and Hanumangarh in Ayodhya.
➡️Mamata Banerjee quits INDI Alliance, will contest all 42 seats on her own.
➡️INDI alliance has fallen apart because of Congress: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
➡️Varanasi Court allows the Gyanvapi Mosque’s scientific survey report to be made public. All relevant parties will have access to the survey conducted by ASI.
➡️14,000 personnel to be stationed around Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade: Delhi Police.
➡️Indian Navy carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with advanced supersonic cruise missile. Revalidating indigenous capability for extended range precision strike capability.
➡️Maharashtra ATS arrests 32-year-old engineer from Nashik city for ‘ISIS support and funding’: Official.
➡️United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis calls on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Comments are closed.