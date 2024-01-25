TNI Morning News Headlines – January 25, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces holiday for schools, colleges on January 27 for SAMALEI project inauguration.
➡️Republic Day 2024: 15 from Odisha to get President’s Medal for Gallantry, 11 meritorious service.
➡️OPSC Civil Services Main exam schedule released. Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2022 will start on February 25, 2024 and continue till March 3, 2024.
➡️Social worker Dr Narayani Panda donates her house to Sambalpur women’s college.
➡️India to begin export of ground systems for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in next 10 days. The cruise missiles are expected to be sent by March this year: DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat.
➡️French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, will land in Jaipur on Thursday.
➡️Walakthon organized by Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha on the eve of the 14th National Voter’s Day.
➡️Ayodhya Ram temple gets online donations worth Rs 3.17 crore after ‘Pran Pratishtha’.
➡️Republic Day 2024: A total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals: Ministry of Home Affairs.
➡️Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continues his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Assam’s Golakganj to West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.
➡️Delhi’s temperature dips to 4.8 degrees Celsius, orange alert issued for dense fog.
➡️Sensex declines 227.72 points to 70,832.59 in early trade; Nifty dips 55.7 points to 21,398.25.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️INDvsENG 1st Test Match: England win toss and opt to bat first against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. England reach 108/3 at lunch on day one of first Test against India.
➡️Boxing champion Mary Kom says she has not announced retirement yet.
➡️Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden storm into men’s doubles final.
➡️A Russian Ilyushin II-76 transport plane carrying missiles and soldiers was shot down by Ukraine’s armed forces in Belgorod region, killing all 74 people onboard.
➡️Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif supporters bring lion, tiger to Lahore rally.
