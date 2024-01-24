Odisha CM inaugurates New Campus of Odia University in Satyabadi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri District through video conferencing.

Naveen had laid the foundation stone of Odia University at Satyabadi on October 9, 2019. The varsity has a capacity of 200 students. About Rs. 30 crore was spent on the construction of the building.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The state-of-the-art Odia University, which will be a centre of excellence for research and development in Odia language, has been constructed over nine acres of land near the famous Bana Vidyalaya.

There is hostel block each for male and female students with a capacity of 64 students, another hostel for 16 scholars, modern classrooms, e-library, library, hostels, canteen and administrative building on the campus.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remembered the legends who contributed and fought for safeguarding the Odia Language such as Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das and Adikabi Sarala Das.